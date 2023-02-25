Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,627 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 83,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,894,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,072,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,918,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $309.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.02. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

