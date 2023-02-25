Bank of Montreal Can Buys 13,252 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independence were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter valued at $353,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

