Bank of Montreal Can Buys 236,646 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

