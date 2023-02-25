Bank of Montreal Can Buys 71,754 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,333,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

