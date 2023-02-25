Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 318,600 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 318,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

