Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.61.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

