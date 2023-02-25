Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HBI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.