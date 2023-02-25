Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $75.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $88.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

