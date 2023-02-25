Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 248.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $59.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

