Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.62.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

