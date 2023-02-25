Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
