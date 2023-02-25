Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.39 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 24.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

Assurant Announces Dividend

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

