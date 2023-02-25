Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

