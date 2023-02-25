Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 8.8% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NVST stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

