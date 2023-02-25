Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 113,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

