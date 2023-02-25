Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

