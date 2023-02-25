Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 260,466 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

