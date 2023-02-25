Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRLV opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02.

