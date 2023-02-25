Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $5,430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127,427 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

