Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 360,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 74.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after acquiring an additional 238,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.