Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 802.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 191,479 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,381,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

