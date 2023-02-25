Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

