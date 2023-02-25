Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 265.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 583,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hexcel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after purchasing an additional 498,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $753,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

