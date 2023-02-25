Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.32 Million in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $882,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at $1,784,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.
BELLUS Health Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
