Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.54 Million in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 350,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in 7 Acquisition by 28.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $357,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SVNA stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. 7 Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

