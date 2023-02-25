Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.69 Million in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

