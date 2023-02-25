Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 157,704 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 299.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $299,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

