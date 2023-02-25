Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 16,826 Shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genesis Unicorn Capital were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,213,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,231,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,899,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesis Unicorn Capital alerts:

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

GENQ stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.