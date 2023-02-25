Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 199,707 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1,347.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.