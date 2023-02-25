Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 397 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

