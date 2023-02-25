Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,384 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $15,953,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

