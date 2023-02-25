Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $164,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 624,890 shares of company stock worth $20,986,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.