Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Financial Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

