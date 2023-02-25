Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.91.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

