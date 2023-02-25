Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,405 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Datadog Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -479.19 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.