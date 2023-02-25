Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,716,412 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Stride by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

LRN stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

