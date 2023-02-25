Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,423 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Itron by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Itron Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $313,573 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.