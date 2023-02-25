Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,504 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $124.68 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.28.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.