Bank of Montreal Can Sells 41,142 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telos were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

TLS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

