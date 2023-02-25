Bank of Montreal Can Sells 44,400 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

