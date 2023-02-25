Bank of Montreal Can Sells 51,846 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Toro by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Stock Performance

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

NYSE TTC opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

