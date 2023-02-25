Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.31 Million Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 124.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 450,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 488,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPAC opened at $10.36 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

