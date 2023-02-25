Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.36 Million Position in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BFAC opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.