Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.91 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 427,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc



The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

