Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 356,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 171.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 348,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 300.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DPCS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.38.
About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
