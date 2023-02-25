Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 356,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 171.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 348,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 300.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPCS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.