Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

RCFA opened at $10.38 on Friday. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

