Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $1,620,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

