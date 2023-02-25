Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $270.37 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

