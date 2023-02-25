Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.8 %

ZION stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.