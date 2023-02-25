Barrick Gold Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. Cormark dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

ABX opened at C$21.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.17. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

