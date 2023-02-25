Barrington Research Cuts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $24.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 638,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 187,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

